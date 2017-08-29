Britney Spears Shows Off the 'Real' Her in Make-Up Free Photo

Britney Spears is having a glam-free day.

The pop star, 35, posted a make-up free photo on Instagram Monday, writing, “On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me…”

“So nice to meet all of you!!” Spears joked. “I call this my morning coffee at home look?? #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye… 😂😜.”

Spears doesn’t shy away from posting on social media, frequently taking to Instagram to show off her workouts and beach-ready body.

The singer shared yet another jaw-dropping gym selfie last week, this time giving fans her key to making it through all those workouts she does to sculpt her perfectly toned body.

“Staying focused,” Spears captioned her shot — which showed the “Work Bitch” singer standing in front of a gym mirror in a pair of red short-shorts and grey tie-dyed halter top, her killer abs on full display.

Spears previously said having her kids, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, changed her approach to exercise.

“After I had Jayden, it was real easy for me to get back in shape,” she told Women’s Health . “But five years later, I started noticing changes in my body. My hips are a bit wider because I’ve had kids. So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key.”