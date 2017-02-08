Britney Spears Says Niece Maddie Is ‘Making Progress’ After Hospitalization: ‘Let’s All Keep Praying’

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie, is "making progress."

Britney Spears took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an update on her niece's condition after the 8-year-old was hospitalized following a scary ATV accident on Sunday.

"We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress. Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let's all keep praying," the singer wrote.

Jamie Lynn's husband -- and Maddie's stepfather -- Jamie Watson, said that Maddie was "doing better and better" on Tuesday.

"Thank you to everyone for the prayers," Watson wrote alongside a photo reading "Believe in Miracles." "Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much."

According to a police report obtained by ET earlier this week, Maddie was steering her off-road vehicle to avoid running over a drainage ditch near a pond on the family's property in Kentwood, Louisiana, when she "overcorrected," causing the vehicle to enter the pond.

Maddie was trapped underwater for two minutes as Jamie Lynn and Watson tried to rescue her before paramedics arrived.

