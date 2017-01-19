Britney Spears Opens Up About Rumored Boyfriend Sam Asghari for the First Time: ‘He Is Really Cute’

Britney Spears thinks her new man is "really cute."

The 35-year-old singer opened up about her rumored boyfriend, Sam Asghari, for the first time during a radio interview on CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast on AMP 103.7 in Dallas on Thursday, revealing who made the first move.

"I think we were at um…we were shooting," Spears recalled of how they first met, referring to her music video for "Slumber Party." "We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time. We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."

"He has no idea…I mean, he knows my name but he doesn't really know me as a person. He's like, 'What is this girl like?' and I have no idea who the hell he is, you know?" she continued. "We started talking about sushi and started talking about things we like and like we should go to sushi one day. 'Let's do this, let's do this,' and he said, 'OK, I'll give you my number after the thing.'"

Spears and Asghari filmed the video for "Slumber Party" months before its November release, but Spears says she didn't call him for quite a while.

"So it wasn't even a serious thing," Spears said. "It was one of those things that we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know? I kept his number, and it was so weird -- it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."

Though the pair have kept their romance pretty low-key since they were first seen together in November, it seems Spears is definitely ready to take her relationship public.

On Friday, the mother of two shared a steamy shirtless pic of the Persian fitness model, captioning the snap, "Mad love for this one."

