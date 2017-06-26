Britney Spears Would Not Dance With A Giant Burmese Python Again

Britney Spears is speaking out about her biggest regrets from her 20s. During an interview with the Israeli news website Ynetnews, she talked about dancing with that python, named Banana, during her “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001.

The singer said that moment was “scary” and “stupid.” She added that it’s something she would never do again.

Spears admitted that the iconic performance is only one of the things she wishes she could change from that time in her career. She said, “My life was controlled by too many people, and that doesn’t really let you be yourself. In that situation, when you’re not in control, you become less excited and there’s less passion when it comes to music.”

She also confessed to having felt the need to please everyone. She had felt lost and said her “20s were awful.”

Spears said about her very public breakdown in 2007: “I think I had to give myself more breaks through my career and take responsibility for my mental health.”

The 35-year-old credits her children for helping her be in a much better place these days. She said, “My kids shaped my personality and filled me. They made me not worry about what was happening to me.”

