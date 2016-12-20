Britney Spears Enjoys Night Out With Rumored New Beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears was spotted hitting the town once again with her rumored beau, Sam Asghari.

The 35-year-old singer and Asghari, who recently starred in Brit's steamy "Slumber Party" music video, stepped out for a bite to eat with friends at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ in Canoga Park, California.

View photos

AKM-GSI

WATCH: Britney Spears Has a Racy 'Slumber Party' in Sexy New Music Video With Tinashe

Spears was seen smiling from ear-to-ear in a grey jacket over a floral top and high-waisted skirt. She accessorized the ensemble with a white handbag and thigh-high boots. Meanwhile, Asghari rocked a black shirt and matching jeans, along with a ripped denim jacket.

An eyewitness tells ET that the cute couple were seated with their group in a reserved area in the back of the restaurant, and that the group's dinner was "very uneventful."

However, it seems that Spears and Asghari's burgeoning romance is anything but uneventful. Dating rumors began to swirl in November when Aghari posted a now-deleted pic of the two getting cozy at dinner.

WATCH: Britney Spears Gushes Over Her 'Pretty Hot' Backup Dancers With Shirtless Snap

Despite the time they've spent together, however, neither of them have officially confirmed that they are dating.

For a look at Spears and Asghari's sexy "Slumber Party" music video, check out the clip below.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Related Articles