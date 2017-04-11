Britney Spears Chills in Hawaii With Her Family

Britney Spears and her mom, Lynne, are a couple of bathing beauties. (Photo: Britney Spears via Twitter)

Oh, what a difference a day makes — especially when that day is spent in Hawaii. Just one day after announcing the end of her Las Vegas residency, Britney Spears headed to the Aloha State for some R&R with her family in tow. “The last #PieceOfMe dates… ever,” the 35-year-old star wrote on Monday. “Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard.”





Spears then flitted out of Vegas to hit the beach with her loved ones. On Tuesday, she shared a sweet video on social media that showcased the highlights of their vacation thus far. It started like this:

“From start to finish… it was a good day,” she gushed, completing her post with palm tree and sun emojis. “Good morning!” a beaming Spears began as she held up her coffee mug and snuggled with her sons on the couch. “My little family in Hawaii today,” she added. Set to “Rockabye” by Clean Bandit, the video then captured their adventures outdoors.

From start to finish… it was a good day ????☀️ pic.twitter.com/Rsy97UNVA7 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 11, 2017





After downing a mug of coffee, Spears and co. headed out for a drive through the lush tropics before arriving at the beach. Sean, 11, and 10-year-old Jayden promptly got down to business, hitting the water with boogie board in hand.

Meanwhile, the “Hold It Against Me” singer chilled on the sand with her mom, Lynne.

The boys seemed to have a great time playing in the waves while the ladies soaked up some sun. Rounding out the afternoon, Spears headed down to the water’s edge, her hands raised towards the sky. She then plunked down into the surf and let the waves wash over her super-tan, super-fit body.

Her final Piece of Me show will take place on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, which means she’ll probably sneak in one or two more family vacations before her final bow.





