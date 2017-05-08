Bristol Palin Welcomes Baby No. 3

Congrats to Bristol Palin!

The 26-year-old announced that she had welcomed her second child with husband Dakota Meyer on Monday, posting a sweet pic of the couple with their new baby girl.



"Welcome to the world Atlee Bay," Palin captioned the cute shot.

The former reality star is already mother to 1-year-old daughter Sailor with Meyer, and an 8-year-old son, Tripp, with ex Levi Johnston.

Palin and Meyer, who tied the knot last June, exclusively announced to ET that they were expecting their second child together in December.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!" they told ET. "God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"

The pair revealed in March that they were expecting another baby girl. See more in the video below.

