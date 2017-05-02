Brie Larson Ends Up Stuck In Hilarious Met Gala Bathroom Selfie With Kim Kardashian, Diddy, and More Celebs

Brie Larson just had to go to the bathroom!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winner found herself stuck in the middle of a star-studded selfie in the restroom at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, A$AP Rocky, Paris Jackson, Lily Aldridge, Diddy, Frank Ocean and more stars piled in for the snap posted on Kylie's Instagram -- though it was clear to fans that Larson looked a bit out of place.

"I need to go to the bathroom and ended up famous," Larson hilariously explained on Twitter.

I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous https://t.co/j1zE9VE9ZW

— Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 2, 2017

Kendall, meanwhile, seemed to be the center of attention, with her bare butt making the rounds on Bella Hadid's Instagram Story.

"Kenny!" Hadid shouted from inside the party, while the 21-year-old model gave her booty a little shake for the camera.

It seems A$AP Rocky was also quite the fan of Kendall's ensemble, as Kardashian later took to Snapchat to share a steamy snap of the rapper grabbing her sister's derriere.

