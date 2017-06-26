And the Bride Wore Beige! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Get Married — Again

Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley are married — again!

The duo — who originally got married in February — held a second wedding celebration on Saturday, according to social media posts.

“You only get married twice, once” Kirke — the sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke — captioned a shot of a dapper Badgley on Sunday.

Celebrity guests to the outdoor ceremony included Mariska Hargitay, Zac Posen and Debra Messing, the latter of which snapped a stunning photo of the Law & Order: SVU star during the dinner.

“#HappySunday #JoyfulWeekend #JoyfulWedding #Congrats to @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke. #HeresToLoveAndLife #HeresToLoveYourWholeLife. 📷: @therealdebramessing,” Hargitay wrote.

Other guests also shared snaps of the lively celebration on Instagram, including shots of Kirke in her beige wedding dress.

The couple originally tied the knot in February in a small courthouse wedding in Brooklyn. They celebrated afterwards with a restaurant reception.

Kirke is a musician who also works as a doula and birth educator. Badgley famously played Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl.