Breaking: Halle Berry Is Still Crazy Hot

In case you were wondering if Halle Berry is still insanely hot — she is. On Thursday, the 50-year-old mother of two graced the world with a pic of herself standing in a sunlit field, arms outstretched, clad in a sheer white lace kaftan-type thing with a deep-V neckline that goes down to her naval, sans bra. She appears to be makeup free (or nearly makeup free), and her hair is tousled just so. ICYMI, she is not wearing a bra. “Me when someone says, “I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks,” she jokingly explained.



Naturally, her post sparked a torrent of enthusiastic promises to bring cuisine. “I hope you like Nutty Bars and Honey Buns,” one user wrote. “I’m coming over and I’ve got #swordfish,” another shared. Countless others promised to come over with a “truckload” of snacks. The responses ranged from sweet to slightly lecherous, but it’s hard to believe Berry wasn’t anticipating that when she shared this. By the next day, the photo had earned over 116,000 likes from fans.





This is hardly the first time that the star has shared racy photos on her social media account, however. Just over three months ago, she celebrated the milestone of garnering 1 million followers by posting a pic of herself, seemingly naked, in bed. “Wow, I woke up high key excited this morning to see that there are officially ONE MILLION of you here with me… engaging, connecting and commenting and not just with me, but with each other! I’ve only been here a short while and I have to say this social media platform is all that it’s cracked up to be,” she wrote. “This is so much fun and I enjoy it more and more each day. Thank you for your support, your kind words and your respect in allowing me to do my thing my way! In honor of this milestone I’ve decided to shake up my dark moody vibe for a minute.”





A few weeks before that, she posted a pic of herself clad in yet another white lacy (mainly see-through) ensemble. “Now that is a nice outfit,” one user wrote, while others called her a “goddess.” In other words, it’s pretty easy to see why Berry is such a fan of Instagram.





Back in 2015, during an interview with Yahoo Beauty, Berry expressed her determination to embrace her beauty at every age. (That didn’t mean going under the knife hadn’t crossed her mind, but she seemed resolute to always look like herself.) “We have to stop wanting to look like that decade before. We have to stop coveting that,” she told Bobbi Brown. “Let it go and embrace it now and really be OK. It’s easy to say, I guess, but that’s the goal.” Apparently, Berry is embracing her 50s (and her newfound single status) by tossing out her undergarments. Hey, whatever works.





