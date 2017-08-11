Brangelina might still be a thing



E! News is reporting that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have put a pause on their divorce proceedings. The celebrity couple had been together for 12 years and married for two more when Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The divorce was fueled by rumors of Pitt’s alcoholism and abusive behavior. But Pitt’s recent commitment to sobriety reportedly has Jolie rethinking the divorce. The news comes soon after Jolie moved herself and their six children into a brand-new house, telling Vanity Fair that it was a “big jump forward.”

Pitt was under investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services on child abuse allegations stemming from an incident where he and his 16-year-old son got into a verbal altercation on a plane. Pitt was later cleared of the charges and has received supervised visitation rights with his children.

Jolie and Pitt have both spoken about the divorce, giving interviews to Vanity Fair and GQ, respectively. They spoke about handling the divorce as a family. Jolie told Vanity Fair, “We’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.” Pitt said, “Our focus is that everyone comes out stronger and better people — there is no other outcome.”

For now, a source told Us Weekly that Jolie would consider taking Pitt back if he showed “commitment to raising a family.” But a different source was more cautious, saying the future was still very much up in the air.

In other entertainment news, check out these celebrity courtroom sketches:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: