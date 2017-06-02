Brandy Norwood Unconscious on Delta Flight, Rushed to Hospital

Brandy arrives at the Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party at The London West Hollywood on February 11, 2017. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Brandy Norwood fell into unconsciousness on a Delta flight that was about to take off … and paramedics rushed to the scene to administer help … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Brandy was on a Delta flight early Friday from LAX to JFK. Before the plane pulled out of the gate Brandy lost consciousness and passengers and flight attendants scrambled to help her.

We’re told Delta contacted the L.A. City Fire Dept. and paramedics arrived quickly and removed Brandy from the plane. We’re told she regained full consciousness while she was being treated on the jetway.

Our sources say Brandy was stable and taken to the hospital.

