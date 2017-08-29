Brandi Redmond Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage During Emotional Reunion with RHOD's Stephanie Hollman

After four months of not speaking, estranged friends Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman finally made amends on Monday’s all-new Real Housewives of Dallas — but their way back together came with some devastating news.

During their emotional sit-down, Redmond revealed to Hollman that she had suffered a miscarriage in their months apart.

“It’s okay, I’m okay — I promise,” the mother of two said through tears, adding that the miscarriage has added additional stress to her and husband Bryan’s marriage and that the two haven’t discussed trying again for more children. “We just don’t talk about it.”

Hollman was devastated for Redmond, holding back tears and hugging her friend. “I feel so sad for you,” she said. “We missed out on so much. Like, big things.”

It was sweet for RHOD fans to see the two come together, as their bond had been a constant source of laughter in the show’s first season.

The fallout had placed a divide in the cast, including Redmond and Hollman’s husbands — who had been friends before the two Dallas Housewives even met. “They do everything together. They even built a house together,” Redmond said of Bryan and Hollman’s husband, Travis. “[Their] friendship [was] in jeopardy because of our breakup.”

But getting to a resolution wasn’t easy.

For one, Redmond — who had been ignoring Hollman for months — had to tell the blonde mother of two the cause of her anger. “Stephanie has spoken out negatively about my family on many occasions. She was putting her society life before our friendship and then finally I cut her off,” Redmond explained to the audience before their sit-down. “I don’t get it how she doesn’t know. I just want her to hear me and understand how bad it hurt me.”

There was also the fact that Hollman had confirmed reports to a location news station that Redmond’s two young daughters — Brooklyn and Brinkley — had been kicked out of their Catholic school after officials saw Redmond’s behavior on television.

“In a lot of ways I think we’re a lot alike. But in the past few years, I’ve seen changes,” Redmond told Hollman before listing the admittedly “little petty things” that drove her away. “I feel like you were worried about being associated with me. Like I was damaging your reputation. And I was kind of thrown out there.”

Despite admitting she was “nervous, anxious, and sick to [her] stomach” before the meeting, Hollman remained calm during their chat — apologizing for the mistakes she made while still taking Redmond to task for ignoring her.

“This is a very easy conversation that could have happened, Brandi,” Hollman said. “If this hurt you I wish you could have told me back then. This was forever ago.”

“All I’ve wanted to do is apologize and I’ve called you numerous times,” she continued. “I don’t want you to fight with me, I’m sorry if I hurt you. But you hurt me too. I feel like you just threw me away like a piece of trash. I really do. I’m just saying, take ownership in what you do. You totally blocked me.”

