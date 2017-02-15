Bradley Cooper and Pregnant Irina Shayk Show PDA on Romantic Beach Picnic

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk only have eyes for each another!

Cooper and a visibly pregnant Shayk went on a romantic picnic together in Malibu, California, on Sunday, where they were snapped holding hands on the beach. Cooper, 42, put his long locks in a half bun and carried his boots, as 31-year-old Shayk carried their picnic basket and dressed comfortably in black leggings.

View photos



AKM-GSI

WATCH: Pregnant Irina Shayk Takes Driver's Lessons in Los Angeles -- See the Pic!

After some kissing and hugging on the sand, the Russian supermodel was snapped enjoying a casual stroll by the water.

View photos



AKM-GSI

An eyewitness tells ET the couple stayed for over an hour on the beach, eating salad and sharing a water bottle. "Irina was happy, looked beautiful makeup-free and was glowing," the eyewitness says. "Bradley's mood was pretty relaxed. [He] took off his shirt at one point after lunch while they relaxed on the beach."

"The pair showed quite a bit of PDA," the eyewitness also notes, adding that no one noticed the famous couple. "They hugged and kissed on the beach and held hands as they walked. Their arms were around each other, and Bradley rested his hand on Irina's belly."

WATCH: Pregnant Irina Shayk Sparks Bradley Cooper Engagement Rumors, Rocks Gorgeous Emerald Ring!

ET confirmed in November that Shayk and Cooper were expecting their first child together, after she debuted her burgeoning belly while walking in Victoria's Secret's annual fashion show. One month later, Shayk was seen wearing an emerald ring on that finger, sparking rumors that she and Cooper got engaged after dating since May 2015. The two have yet to comment on the engagement speculation.

Last week, Shayk couldn't hide her growing baby bump while out and about in Los Angeles, rocking an edgy all-black outfit and leather jacket.

Watch below:

Related Articles