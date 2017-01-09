Brad Pitt Shows Up to the Golden Globes Looking Better Than Ever — and Leaves a Winner





Brad Pitt may be having a rough go of it in his personal life, but professionally things are going quite well.

The actor — who is currently in the middle of a nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie — made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and he looked better than ever. Pitt, 53, introduced the film Moonlight, which he produced, and as he walked onstage he was met with loud and long applause from the audience.

Just a little friendly encouragement from his peers, perhaps? While a Brad Pitt sighting is always something to cheer about, it felt somewhat personal, and he seemed to soak it up.

To top things off — not that looking good isn’t priority No. 1 while going through a high-profile split — Pitt left a winner. Moonlight edged out frontrunner Manchester by the Sea for Best Motion Picture in the drama category.

Yes, Brad Pitt definitely had a good night. Dare we say he’s got his groove back? Twitter seems to think so too.

Divorce from Angie looks good on Brad Pitt pic.twitter.com/16ovW0l2E0 — threelilbirdsss (@threelilbirdsss) January 9, 2017

Umm Brad Pitt ???? still so fine ???? #GoldenGlobes #BradPitt — Amy Garza (@amycg38) January 9, 2017

I think divorce somehow made Brad Pitt younger — Luz Gil (@StrangerInPA) January 9, 2017