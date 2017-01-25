Brad Pitt Is Seeing Kids More and ‘Seems Much Happier’: Source

Things are looking up for Brad Pitt.

It’s only been two weeks since he and Angelina Jolie decided to work out their divorce privately, but the change in Pitt’s attitude is already evident to those around him.

“He seems to have a more positive outlook,” a Pitt source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Things seem much better now.”

After the bitter end of his 12-year relationship with Jolie in Septemeber, Pitt initially agreed to weekly supervised visits with their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. But thanks to the couple’s detente, he “can spend more time with them,” says the source.

“He seems much happier,” says the source. “He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about.”

On Jan. 9, Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, released a joint statement saying they were working with a private judge to resolve their divorce and would “act as a united front” moving forward.

“Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids,” says the source. “What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.”



