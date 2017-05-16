Brad Pitt Handling Divorce From Angelina Jolie Just Fine: ‘I’m Not Suicidal’

Brad Pitt isn’t staying silent these days. While promoting his upcoming Netflix film, War Machine, he recently talked to the Associated Press about his life. Of course, that subject usually involves questions about his public divorce from Angelina Jolie.

These days, the new version of Pitt wants the truth out there. He said, “I’ve got no secrets. I’ve got nothing to hide. We’re human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we’re not talking about it, then we’re not getting better.”

During this transition time, Pitt said he’s spending his time “figuring out the new configuration of our family.” But his priorities as a father haven’t changed. “Kids are everything. Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway,” he confessed.

With the legal battle and all the headlines surrounding his divorce, Pitt admitted he’s getting through it the best he can. He said, “I’m not suicidal or something. There’s still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It’s all right. It’s just life.”

Not long ago, Pitt was interviewed by GQ Style for its Summer 2017 issue. He revealed that he has given up drinking and even started counseling to help his road to sobriety.

He shared, “I just started therapy. I love it, I love it. I went through two therapists to get to the right one.”

