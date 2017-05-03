Brad Pitt Gets Candid About ‘Boozing Too Much,’ ‘Stoner Days’ and the ‘Bittersweet’ Feeling of Getting Sober

Brad Pitt is opening up about his history with substance abuse.

"I can't remember a day since I got out of college where I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something," the actor says in a candid new interview with GQ Style, revealing that he's been sober for the last six months.

"You realize that a lot of it is, um- cigarettes, you know, pacifiers," he adds. "And I'm running from feelings. I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know - things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet."

The 53-year-old actor says that "truthfully, I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good." But he's since replaced alcohol with "cranberry juice and fizzy water."

"I've got the cleanest urinary tract in all of L.A., I guarantee you," he cracks.

"The terrible thing is, I tend to run things into the ground. That's why I've got to make something so calamitous. I've got to run it off a cliff," he continues. "I do it with everything, yeah. I exhaust it, and then I walk away. I've always looked at things in seasons, compartmentalized them, I guess, seasons or semesters or tenures."

Looking to his past, Pitt references a period of time that he calls "my stoner days."

"I wanted to smoke a joint with Jack and Snoop and Willie. You know, when you're a stoner, you get these really stupid ideas," he says. "Well, I don't want to indict the others, but I haven't made it to Willie yet."

Though Pitt says he ultimately realized that he didn't want to live that way anymore, he also isn't struggling with regrets.

"In the end, you find: I am those things I don't like. That is a part of me. I can't deny that. I have to accept that. And in fact, I have to embrace that. I need to face that and take care of that. Because by denying it, I deny myself," he explains.

