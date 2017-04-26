Brad Pitt Has First Overnight Visit With His 6 Children Since Split From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is spending even more time with his six children.

Seven months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, a source tells ET that the 53-year-old actor had his first overnight stay with Maddox, 15, Shiloh, 10, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and 8-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. The source adds that the children's nannies were also on hand during the overnight visit, as was recommended by the family therapist.

WATCH: Brad Pitt Is Noticeably Slimmer as He Heads to LA Art Studio

The source also points out that the reason Jolie, 41, employs the nannies and not Pitt is because she "is the one with sole physical custody of the children."

"Brad has no need to have his own nannies right now," the source adds.

WATCH: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston 'Have Been in Touch' -- 'They're Friends'

The overnight visit, which was first reported by InTouch magazine, comes just a few weeks after the kids went to Pitt's Los Feliz home on the evening of April 2.

Last month, a source also told ET that Pitt had been speaking directly to his estranged wife about doing what's best for their children. "It's still in the process of being resolved," the source said of Pitt and Jolie's divorce, noting that the two are making progress privately. "Brad knows Angelina is a really good mom."

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Have Not Been Dating Other People Since Split



Reporting by Rande Iaboni.

Related Articles