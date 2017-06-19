Brad Pitt Celebrated Father’s Day Early With His Kids, Before They Jetted Off With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spent Father's Day this year overseas.

The 53-year-old actor was snapped arriving in Nice, France, on Sunday with his War Machine producing partner, Dede Gardner. Pitt looked as handsome as ever, sporting a simple gray sweater and sunglasses.

Pitt did spend time with several of his children at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, E! News reports. The children then reportedly returned to their mother Angelina Jolie's home, before all six kids -- 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox -- went to Los Angeles International Airport for a trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005.

Last month, a source told ET that the Pitt-Jolie family is "in a much better place" after the actor sought counseling for his drinking by attending meetings at a discrete location in Los Angeles. Pitt revealed he stopped drinking alcohol in his candid tell-all with GQ Style in May.

"Pitt has worked very hard to get his kids back and the whole family is in a much better place," the source said.

In April, Pitt had his first overnight visit with all six of his kids since his split from Jolie.

