Bobby Brown Shares Video of Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina Singing Adele on 2-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Bobbi Kristina Brown is remembered by her father, Bobby Brown, two years after her death.

The daughter of the late Whitney Houston and the 48-year-old singer died in on July 26, 2015 at the age of 22. On Wednesday, Brown paid tribute to his daughter, sharing an intimate black-and-white video of Bobbi Kristina singing Adele's "Someone Like You."

"I💜you BabyGirl #BobbiKristina," Brown captioned the video.

Additionally, The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a non-profit domestic violence organization founded by the former New Edition singer, also shared the clip adding, "Today we remember you #BobbiKristina 💜 #eN💜ough #LoveShouldntHurt 💜 SAY HER NAME - NEVER FORGET. IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE IS IN IMMEDIATE DANGER PLEASE CALL 911 !! We have established a relationship with The National Domestic Violence Hotline. If you are in need of help and resources NOW please visit http://www.thehotline.org/ They have operators live now in every state to assist you with your immediate needs. #eNough #stopdomesticviolence💜 #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN."

Bobbi Kristina was found face down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan 31, 2015. She remained in a coma for six months and died in hospice care on July 26, 2015.

Last September, Nick Gordon was found liable for the wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina when he was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. One month later, he was ordered to pay $36 million.

Earlier this year, Brown took to social media to honor his daughter on what would have been her 24th birthday. See his special tribute in the video below.

