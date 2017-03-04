Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina on Her Birthday: 'Today We Celebrate You Baby Girl'

Bobbi Kristina Brown is gone, but never forgotten.

The daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown would have turned 24 on Saturday, and in honor of her birthday, her father took to social media to pay tribute with a series of precious photos.

WATCH: Bobby Brown Shares Sweet Tribute to Bobbi Kristina After Nick Gordon Was Found Liable For Her Death

From solo shots of Bobbi Kristina flashing her beautiful smile, to throwback pics of she and her dad sharing sweet hugs, each snapshot perfectly captured her personality.

"TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL," he captioned the photos. "#BOBBIKRISTINABROWN."

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/ceRiun1EE9 — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

Urging fans to visit the website for The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, which raises awareness and money for victims of domestic violence, Bobby also shared a video set to his "My Prerogative" track, captioning it, "LOVE YOU I MISS YOU & WITH EVERY BREATH OF EVERYDAY I WILL HONOR YOU HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRISSI."

See all of the photos below:

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/By4uyMTAuJ — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/u58cfziq81 — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/vAlOpDj0Vl — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/hX0OkiCuFq — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/igev8tiEi8 — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

Bobbi Kristina was found face down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. After spending nearly six months in a coma, she died in hospice care in July 2015 at the age of 22.

Nick Gordon was found liable for the wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina last September when he was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. One month later, he was ordered to pay $36 million. Judge T. Jackson Bedford determined he must pay for loss of life, punitive damages ($250,000), conversion ($1.575 million), assault and battery ($1.37 million), and pain and suffering as a result of assault ($13.8 million).

The exact amount Nick will be responsible for paying to Bobbi Kristina's estate is $36,251,918.50, which includes the judge's determined value of his former girlfriend's life, $15 million.

"I am pleased with the outcome of today's court proceedings," Bobby said in a statement obtained by ET at the time. "I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter's name in the future or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy's name."

WATCH: Bobby Brown Says He Won't 'Get Closure' Until Nick Gordon Is Criminally Charged for Death of Bobbi Kristina

Related Articles