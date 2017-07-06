Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to His ‘Angel’ Bobbi Kristina as 2-Year Anniversary of Daughter’s Death Approaches

Bobbi Kristina Brown will always have a special place in her dad's heart.

Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Thursday to honor his late daughter ahead of the two-year anniversary of her death.

WATCH: Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina on Her Birthday: 'Today We Celebrate You Baby Girl'

"My Angel My💜 FOLLOW @bobbikristinaserenityhouse and join the movement. #BobbiKristinaSerenityHouse 💜#eN💜ugh is #eN💜ough @bobbikristinaserenityhouse @aliciaebrown," Brown captioned an image of Bobbi Kristina, urging fans to donate to Serenity House, which raises awareness and money for victims of domestic violence.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hollywood Medium' Helps Bobby Brown Communicate With Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina -- Watch!

Bobbi Kristina was found face down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015, nearly 3 years after the death of her mother, Whitney Houston. After spending nearly six months in a coma, Bobbi Kristina died in hospice care on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22.

During an interview with pastor T.D. Jakes last September, Brown said he wouldn't "get closure" after losing his daughter until her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was criminally charged for her death.

Gordon was found liable for the wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina last September when he was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. One month later, he was ordered to pay $36 million.

See more in the video below.

Related Articles