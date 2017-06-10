Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Arrested for Domestic Violence

Nick Gordon's new mug shot. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images)

Nick Gordon has been arrested.

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence and kidnapping his current girlfriend, ET confirms.

Gordon was taken into custody on Saturday in Sanford, Florida, and is facing two charges: domestic violence and kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult. The 26-year-old is currently being held at no bail.

Gordon was found liable for Brown's death in September 2016, and was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. In November, he was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit.

Bobbi Kristina died on July 26, 2015, nearly six months after she was found face down in a bathtub in the home she and Gordon shared.

Additional reporting by Brendon Geoffrion and Whitney Nevill.

