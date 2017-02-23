Bob Saget Takes Stalkie of Dabney Coleman at L.A. Restaurant

Bob Saget’s fandom of Dabney Coleman knows no limits.

The Fuller House actor, 60, found himself seated a table away from the Tootsie and 9 to 5 star at Dan Tana’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday. So he did what any rampant Dabney Coleman superfan would do: He took a photo over his shoulder of “me being fan-creepy” and posted it on Instagram.





“I never do this,” Saget wrote, “but having dinner and saw a comedy icon, Dabney Coleman over my shoulder and snapped me being fan-creepy.”

Fun fact: Coleman, whose recent credits include Boardwalk Empire, an episode of Ray Donovan, and the movie Rules Don’t Apply, was “actually eating a steak named after him.” On the menu at the celeb-frequented establishment is “New York Steak, Dabney Coleman, a 16-ounce hunk of prime beef that costs $66, though we like to think it was on the house.

Another fun fact: Coleman must be hilarious on- and offscreen — look at that expression on his table mate’s face.

Saget kind of redeemed himself later by buying Coleman a drink. He didn’t say if he told the acting legend that he had taken a photo of him eating and posted it on social media. We like imagining that he did and Coleman, who is 85, replied: “Well, I did the same … it’s already up on Snapchat.”

While Coleman’s career has slowed down in recent years — again, he’s 85 — he did walk the red carpet in November at the premiere of Rules Don’t Apply at AFI Fest. (Celebs were stoked to pose with him there: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and Anjelica Huston included.) In September, he sat on a panel to discuss the making of On Golden Pond. Two years earlier, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Perhaps a guest spot on Fuller House is in his future? Though maybe not if he finds out about this stalkie.





