Bob Dylan Remembers Amy Winehouse, Elvis Presley, and Frank Sinatra in Rare Interview

Bob Dylan gave a rare interview and posted it on his website. In a lengthy conversation with author Bill Flanagan, the legend talked about music and fellow celebs and artists who have since passed away.

He said he’s been affected by the passing of such friends as Muhammad Ali, Merle Haggard, Leonard Cohen, and Leon Russell. “We were like brothers, we lived on the same street, and they all left empty spaces where they used to stand. It’s lonesome without them.”

Then he was asked about Elvis Presley and a report that said the King didn’t show up for a recording session with Dylan and George Harrison. Dylan clarified: “He did show up, it was us that didn’t.”



The singer, who was awarded the Nobel Prize last year, also admitted that he’s a fan of Amy Winehouse. He said he liked Amy Winehouse’s last recording and added, “She was the last real individualist around.”

Then Dylan and Flanagan got to talking about Frank Sinatra. Dylan recalled, “He was funny. We were standing out on his patio at night and he said to me, ‘You and me, pal, we got blue eyes, we’re from up there,’ and he pointed to the stars. ‘These other bums are from down here.’ I remember thinking that he might be right.”

Dylan is releasing a three-disc album titled Triplicate, which will be released on March 31.

