Blue Ivy Can’t Get Enough Cotton Candy at the NBA All-Star Game With Jay Z and Pregnant Beyoncé

The Carters are courtside!

Beyoncé attended the 2017 NBA All-Star game in New Orleans on Sunday with her husband, Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy — and her sizeable baby bump.

The 35-year-old expectant mom was all smiles as she enjoyed the game with her family while wearing a large, floral, robe-like garment over a t-shirt and a pair of jeans. As her parents enjoyed the famous game, little Blue, 5, seemed to give most of her attention to a cluster of cotton candy and one of the game’s mascots.

The little girl often smiled as Bey shared some laughs with Jay Z, 47. A video uploaded to Twitter showed the big-sister-to-be receiving a basketball jersey. Another video showed both Jay Z and Beyoncé pinching their daughter’s cheeks when the camera panned to the family.

The sweet family outing comes just weeks after the “Hold Up” singer showed off her baby bump in a show-stopping performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards last Sunday.

Weeks earlier, Beyoncé announced that she and Jay Z would be welcoming twins. She broke the news in an Instagram photo, surprising unsuspecting fans with her already-sizeable pregnancy belly.

The Carters being adorable at the game tonight #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZGqzj19NqE — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 20, 2017

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer captioned an Instagram photo of herself cradling her bump. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Shortly after the announcement, a source told PEOPLE that Beyoncé is on cloud nine about the pregnancy.

“They wanted another child and after a few years of trying, it’s a great feeling,” a source close to the singer said. “Beyoncé’s very happy.”