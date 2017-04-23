Blue Ivy Sweetly Kisses Beyoncé’s Baby Bump

Blue Ivy is already getting into big sister mode!

In a montage of Instagram photos Beyoncé shared on Saturday night set to the tune of Bill Withers' "Lovely Day," the "Formation singer" and her 5-year-old daughter -- both wearing white dresses and matching braided hairstyles -- happily pose for the camera. One of the shots features Blue Ivy gently kissing her mother's growing baby bump, while Beyoncé gave herself a set of bunny ears.

The photos, taken last Easter weekend at a family gathering in Los Angeles, also depicted Bey's mom, Tina Lawson, and her best gal pal, Kelly Rowland. In one of the shots, Blue Ivy can be seen introducing Rowland's 2-year-old son, Titan, to the Easter bunny -- getting her big sister practice in, no doubt!

The GRAMMY winner, who announced in February that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, got creative with the Snapchat filter, donning bunny ears in several of the shots, along with those same rose gold sunglasses she wore last week while spending time with her Destiny's Child bandmates.

Beyoncé, 35, has been taking maternity style to a whole other level, showing off her growing bump with a variety of gorgeous looks.

