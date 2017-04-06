Blue Ivy Steals the Scene in Beyoncé's Pics From 2016 Grand Canyon Trip

Now that’s what we call glamping! To celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary, Beyoncé recently took to her site to share never-before-seen pics of her family’s April 2016 trip to the Grand Canyon. The luxurious vacation marked Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s eighth anniversary, but they brought their daughter, Blue Ivy, along for the ride — and, as per usual, the tiny tot stole the scene. (Remember her singing at the Grammys?)

It appears that their getaway included hiking the trails of the Arizona landmark, taking a helicopter ride, and lounging in a stunning resort with an infinity pool. As you do. In practically every picture, the husband and wife snuggle close and look completely head-over-heels in love. They cuddle on a rock overlooking the canyon. They kiss. They stroll holding hands.

But those pics paled in comparison with the shots of little Blue. In one photo, she glances at the camera over a pair of X & O sunglasses. In another, she rocks a sombrero and a colorful top while she smiles coyly at the camera.

And then there’s the pic of her striking a pose, showing off her full ensemble: a sombrero, sunglasses, a colorful top, and jean shorts. She’s got a dream-catcher in one hand and her other hand on her hip as she serves up some serious attitude. It’s also worth noting that she’s got her fingernails painted in all different colors. There’s no denying that ensemble is on-point.

A final shot shows the now-5-year-old tot posing behind a giant sunhat (her mom’s, most likely) — but even though you can’t see her face, her multicolored manicure is front and center … and check out that awesome doll with the hot pink hair chilling on the couch. This kid even has good taste in toys.

Beyoncé also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her marriage. “I don’t really need these fingers if I don’t get to touch your spine,” she wrote over a pic that showed their shadows holding hands.





As the world is already well aware, Bey and Jay are set to welcome twins to their family later this year. While there’s no doubt that the new additions will be an adjustment for everyone, we’re fairly certain that Blue Ivy has everything under control.





