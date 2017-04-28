Blake Lively Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds With John Legend Love

They say the family that jokes together stays together, right? Seems like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have that down. After enjoying a lovely evening out at the Time 100 Gala, where her hubby made the list and they hobnobbed with all the boldfaced names in the crowd, like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, the actress couldn’t help but poke fun at Reynolds.

She posted a shot taken from their table of Ryan’s silhouette against the backdrop of the stage and a screen showing Legend singing, and wrote: “Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”





It’s a good thing that Reynolds can both take a joke and make fun of himself, which he did when he first spoke about being honored as one of Time‘s 100 most influential people and having Helen Mirren write about him for the mag. “Thank you #Time100 For including me in this ridiculous list of brilliant and sometimes terrifying people. And the gorgeous @helenmirren … I thank you from the heart of my bottom for the kindest words ever. They will be sung by a children’s choir at my extravagant funeral,” he jokingly wrote.





Clearly, laughter is the secret to this Hollywood couple’s success.





