Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make the Most of Date Night

When you have two young kids at home, you tend to not get out much — which may be why Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made the most of their night out to the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday evening. The father of two was being honored, having made the magazine’s cut for the most influential people in the world, so it made sense that he and his wife decided to go big.

The couple hit the carpet looking stunning as usual, with the 40-year-old dad sporting a dapper blue tux and Blake in a sheer embroidered Marchesa dress with a plunging neckline and candy-color fringe that showcased her flawless physique. (ICYMI, she just gave birth to their second daughter six months ago, people.)

View photos Tammy Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Nancy Gibbs, Harvey Weinstein, and Blake Lively attend the 2017 Time 100 Gala. (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) More

Also along for the ride was Ryan’s mother, Tammy, who looked right at home hanging out with her son and daughter-in-law, producer powerhouse Harvey Weinstein, and Time editor Nancy Gibbs. Tammy sported an elegant black dress, which she accented with a bright floral clutch.

Ryan and Blake didn’t hang with his mama all night, though. Instead, they made the rounds, saying hi to various other members of Hollywood’s elite.

View photos Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Trevor Noah have a chat. (Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) More

They chatted with Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

View photos John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds. (Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) More

They posed for pics with fellow new(ish) parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

View photos Leslie Jones and Ryan Reynolds cuddle up. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time) More

They canoodled with Saturday Night Live standout Leslie Jones (who really seemed to enjoy her hug from the Deadpool star).

View photos Blake Lively, Leslie Jones, and Ryan Reynolds strike a pose. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time) More

