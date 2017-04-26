Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make the Most of Date Night

When you have two young kids at home, you tend to not get out much — which may be why Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made the most of their night out to the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday evening. The father of two was being honored, having made the magazine’s cut for the most influential people in the world, so it made sense that he and his wife decided to go big.
The couple hit the carpet looking stunning as usual, with the 40-year-old dad sporting a dapper blue tux and Blake in a sheer embroidered Marchesa dress with a plunging neckline and candy-color fringe that showcased her flawless physique. (ICYMI, she just gave birth to their second daughter six months ago, people.)
Also along for the ride was Ryan’s mother, Tammy, who looked right at home hanging out with her son and daughter-in-law, producer powerhouse Harvey Weinstein, and Time editor Nancy Gibbs. Tammy sported an elegant black dress, which she accented with a bright floral clutch.
Ryan and Blake didn’t hang with his mama all night, though. Instead, they made the rounds, saying hi to various other members of Hollywood’s elite.
They chatted with Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
They posed for pics with fellow new(ish) parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
They canoodled with Saturday Night Live standout Leslie Jones (who really seemed to enjoy her hug from the Deadpool star).
Oh, and they dined with Oscar winner Viola Davis and her better half, Julius Tennon. In other words, this was your typical date night … if you happen to be famous, gorgeous, and influential.
Living legend Helen Mirren had penned the piece honoring Reynolds in the special issue of Time, giving him props for being both a dedicated actor and a fierce supporter of women. “He likes them in the most simple, direct, unadorned way: for their humanity. How very appropriate that he is the father of two girls,” Mirren said before going on to praise his “natural wit, which he often turns on himself.” Further, she commended him for balancing “his private and public life with great dexterity.” It seemed that last night, with his wife and his mother by his side, he did exactly that.
