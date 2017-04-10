Blake Lively Reveals She Gave Birth While Ryan Reynolds Played ‘Let’s Get It On’

Nothing like a little Marvin Gaye to get you through those painful labor contractions.

During a rousing game of "Fact or Fiction" with iconic fashion designer Michael Kors, Blake Lively revealed husband Ryan Reynolds' surprising labor song of choice while she was giving birth to one of the couple's two daughters, James and Ines.

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds Makes Blake Lively Blush, Talks More Kids: 'We'll Definitely Have More Sex'

"My husband played 'Let's Get It On' while I was in labor," the 29-year-old actress read from the game card.

"That's like my favorite song, so I'm just gonna go with fact," Kors, 57, said.

The Shallows star then confessed that Reynolds' clever choice in tunes even had the doctor cracking up. "Yes, my doctor was laughing so hard I thought she was going to drop our baby," Lively said in regard to her husband's epic DJ skills.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Is a Better Kisser Than Andrew Garfield: He Has 'a Real Darting Tongue'

A longtime fan of the fashion designer, Lively has donned a wide variety of Kors designs on and off the red carpet. While the two have known each other for years, the actress and the designer still have quite a lot to learn, as they found themselves stumped on more than one occasion during the game. Other factual gems included Lively's childhood crush (David Letterman) and Kors' very surprising birth name (Chooch Anderson).

For more on how Lively and Reynolds continue to keep the romance alive in a hilarious way, watch the video below.

