Blac Chyna's Request to Trademark Kardashian Name Is Officially Denied: Report

Blac Chynas request to trademark the name “Angela Renée Kardashian” has officially been denied, according to TMZ.

Back in December, lawyers for Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian opposed the request for the 28-year-old reality star (née Angela Renée White) to trademark what her presumed married name would be if she went ahead with her then-engagement to their brother, Rob Kardashian.

According to the documents filed in December, the sisters’ lawyers claimed they’ll “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill” if Chyna takes the Kardashian name.

The documents also said that Robs on-again, off-again girlfriend - and mother of his 4-month-old daughter Dream Renée - is “deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity” by changing her name.

However, a source close to Chyna previously told PEOPLE, “She’s not trying to do anything negative. She wants to trademark the name because it will be her name when she gets married and she wants to protect it. It’s also her daughter’s last name and she wants to share a last name with her daughter.”

Chyna’s lawyer Walter Mosley told PEOPLE in December that of the “many trademarks” he’s filed for her, “this is the first one that’s ever been opposed.”

“The Kardashians, like Angela and my other clients, are very protective of our marks, I think for us this is going to be a clear case win, because it’s actually her name, it’s not a poaching,” he said.

“I’m hoping that it’s just a big misunderstanding but I’m just proceeding as if it’s not and am going to do the best work I can for my client,” Mosley added.

Larry Zerner, a Los Angeles-based entertainment lawyer specializing in trademark litigation, told PEOPLE at the time of the filing that even if Chyna does marry into the Kardashian family, her legal name may be blocked from being trademarked.

“A lot of name trademarks are worth a lot of money. For example, Martha Stewart is trademarked and Calvin Klein those are all names of people, that’s the brand,” he said. “The purpose of the trademark is to tell the consumer that the source of the goods is what it is.”

He continued, “To go back to my Martha Stewart analogy, if someone wanted to register Martha Stewart’ they would probably get opposed. If someone wants to register Angela Stewart’ that might be okay. Of course, Stewart is a much more common name than Kardashian, so the analogy is not perfect.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple had split earlier in the year, but Chyna and Kardashian shared sultry shots of each other - including a video of Kardashian kissing Chyna - on Saturday.

