Blac Chyna Threatens to Sue Rapper Ferrari If He Shares Any Nude Photos of Her

Blac Chyna's legal drama may now extend to rapper Ferrari, who memorably got involved in Chyna and her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian's intense social media feud last week.

Chyna's lawyer, high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom, sent a letter on July 7 to Ferrari -- whose real name is Dejanel Carter -- threatening him with legal action if he publishes any nude or partially nude photos of Chyna. In the letter obtained by ET, Bloom states that they have become aware that he may have photos of Chyna -- whose real name is Angela White -- "unclothed or partially unclothed," and that he "may be trying to sell those photos or may try to post those photos on social media."

"Posting sexually explicit photos of Ms. White on any social media or distributing those photos by any means has both civil and criminal implications for you," the letter states. "Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White's intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time."

WATCH: Kris Jenner Looks Relaxed on European Vacation Amid Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Legal Drama

Ferrari got involved in Chyna and Kardashian's social media war when Kardashian accused Chyna of cheating on him with the rapper, and posted a photo of him multiple times. Ferrari later shared photos of himself with 29-year-old Chyna in a bed on Instagram, though he has since deleted them.

Bloom's letter to Ferrari concludes with a reminder that he does "not have permission to post online or distribute by any means any sexually explicit photos of Ms. White or of her intimate body parts."

"We will not hesitate to seek all civil and criminal remedies against you if you post or distribute such photos in any manner to any person," the letter concludes.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE -- Blac Chyna's Lawyer on Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian -- She's 'Not Trying to Start a War'

On Monday, Chyna was granted a restraining order against 30-year-old Kardashian, after he posted nude photos of her and accused her of cheating on him and doing drugs. She also accused Kardashian of both cheating and being physically abusive towards her, in Snapchats she ended up deleting.

Rob was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chyna, and was also ordered not to post any photos of her, their 8-month-old daughter Dream or Chyna's 4-year-old son, King. However, he will still continue to share custody of Dream.

Watch the video below for more on Chyna and Kardashian's legal drama.

Related Articles