Blac Chyna Hits the Town Sans Her Engagement Ring One Year After Rob Kardashian's Proposal

What a difference a year makes. Though there have been lots of recent rumors that Blac Chyna and her ex Rob Kardashian have reconciled, the TV personality and model stepped out on Tuesday night without her giant engagement ring.



Chyna, 28, rocked a skin-tight black jumpsuit, leather coat, and heels, while enjoying an evening at TAO with a mystery man.



MORE: Blac Chyna Calls Dream 'Baby Rob' as the Exes Continue to Spark Reconciliation Rumors



The outing was significant as it was just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Rob's public proposal, which the exes previously documented on social media and their reality series, Rob & Chyna.

View photos



AKM-GSI

The on-again couple split earlier this year, but continue to co-parent their daughter, Dream. Earlier this month, they were spotted getting cozy on Snapchat, as Chyna danced around Rob and even got a kiss on the cheek from him. They also enjoyed time with Dream together earlier this week.



But Rob was nowhere to be seen while Chyna had her night out, which ended with her getting into a white car with a male friend.



Other stars at TAO on Tuesday included Drake and Kardashian pal French Montana, who hung out with Chyna on Instagram several months ago.

WATCH: Blac Chyna Says She's 'In It For The Long Haul' With Rob Kardashian: 'We're Fighting for Each Other'



Though Rob and Chyna have kept the status of their relationship under wraps, Chyna did speak with Cosmopolitan South Africa for the April issue, saying, "I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."



For more from the exes, watch the clip below!

Related Articles