Blac Chyna Shares Classic Family Portrait With King and Dream -- But Where’s Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna shared a new family photo on Instagram on Tuesday, but one person was conspicuously absent -- Rob Kardashian.

The Rob and Chyna star posed for what appeared to be a professional studio portrait with her baby girl, Dream, and 4-year-old son, King.

WATCH: Rob Kardashian Kisses and Cuddles With Baby Dream in Sweet New Snapchats

While 2-month-old Dream was looking adorably cuddly in a black sweater with her tiny hands clutching her mom's fingers, King looked all grown up in a smart, long-sleeved denim shirt.

"Unconditional ❤" she captioned the pic.

The classic snap left fans commenting on the whereabouts of Chyna's fiance and Dream's father, Rob.

"Wheres rob in the pic. You should of did matching oitfits," commented one Instagram user.

"For those asking where's Rob? Her description says unconditional love, that type of love is for your kids only," another fan chimed in.

NEWS: Rob Kardashian Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Blac Chyna

While he may not have made an appearance in the snap, Rob's still smitten by his beautiful family.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old reality star celebrated his and Chyna's one-year anniversary with a sweet video montage on Instagram. The next day, Chyna shared a cute video of Rob sharing kisses with Dream.

See the precious cuddles go down in the video below.

