Blac Chyna Rear-Ended in Car Crash, Assessed by Paramedics

Blac Chyna had a scary Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old model was assessed by paramedics after being rear-ended in a car crash, TMZ reports.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Gets a New Ferrari for Her Birthday, Is Challenged to a Race by Nicki Minaj: Pics!

According to the outlet, Chyna was in her white Rolls-Royce in Studio City, California, when the car was hit at around 2:30 a.m. The mother of two was later checked out by paramedics in the back of an ambulance for about 45 minutes until she was released and picked up by another car. LAPD officers detained the other driver and administered DUI tests.

Chyna gifted herself the $400,000 Rolls-Royce last year as a push present after giving birth to her and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream.

RELATED: Inside Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Father's Day Trip to Disneyland With Dream!

See more on the ride in the video below.

Related Articles