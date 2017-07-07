Blac Chyna Makes a Colorful Public Appearance Amid Rob Kardashian Drama

Amid the vicious social media war between Blac Chyna and her ex, Rob Kardashian, the model is turning her attention toward other interests -- namely, getting a new hairdo the color of a neon rainbow.

The 29-year-old reality star stepped out with her hairstylist on Thursday, rocking her new "unicorn" 'do and flaunting her figure in a white crop top and high-waisted pencil skirt.



Backgrid

Chyna was also spotted posing for paparazzi while sitting in a black, convertible Audi, holding up traffic in the parking lot of a CVS in Studio City, California.

She was all smiles as she waved to photographers and snapped selfies with fans, and appeared to be in good spirits despite the very public fallout between her and Kardashian -- with whom she shares 7-month-old daughter, Dream.

She also took to Instagram to share a few pics of her new "mystical" look, captioning one snapshot simply, "It's lit."

Chyna has spent the past two days defending herself against allegations of infidelity and drug abuse which have been leveled against her by Kardashian -- first on Instagram, where he posted nude photos of his ex, and then on Twitter after his Instagram account was suspended.

Chyna, in turn, has responded to Kardashian's graphic accusations with her own allegations of domestic abuse. Both parties have denied each other's claims.

Additional reporting by Brice Sander.

