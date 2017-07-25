Blac Chyna Gets Brand New Ferrari Spider After Rob Kardashian Takes Back Her Old Cars

New chapter, new ride! Blac Chyna took to social media on Monday to show off her new set of wheels, custom wheels, in fact.



The 29-year-old reality star and model got a brand new white Ferrari Spider with cherry red interior and took to Instagram and Snapchat to share pics with her fans.



"Thank you @clm91302 for my 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and my custom @forgiato wheels," Chyna captioned one shot.

She let her 4-year-old son, King Cairo, sit in the front seat while she pulled the top back on the car, giving him a kiss on the cheek.



King is a longtime Ferrari lover, celebrating his 4th birthday with a Ferrari-themed bash. Chyna also held up her baby daughter, Dream, while posing next to the car.

Chyna may have been in need of a new ride after her ex, Rob Kardashian took her cars back earlier this month following the exes' very public feud.



In addition to sharing nude images of Chyna on his since-deactivated Instagram account, Rob also posted a video of himself singing while showing Chyna's cars parked at his home.



"I pay Lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the Rolls. Down payment on your mom's car," he alleged on Twitter. "I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. ... The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one."

Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob following the social media fallout.



