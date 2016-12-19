Blac Chyna Forgives Rob Kardashian After He Apologizes for Social Media Meltdown

Blac Chyna is laying the drama to rest.

The reality star seemingly accepted fiance Rob Kardashian's apology for his social media meltdown over the weekend, reposting his Instagram apology to her own page with merely a heart emoji and his name as the caption.

"This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family," Rob shared on Instagram. "I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."

After the initial post, Rob shared a photo of the couple's newborn daughter, Dream, writing, "I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you."

Over the weekend, Rob took to Instagram implying that the mother of his child had used him, which prompted Chyna to clap back that she was "done" with their relationship.

"This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob!" she posted. "It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES!"

Both Rob and Chyna have deleted their posts from the argument.

