Blac Chyna Cozies Up to 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks: Pic

Looks like Blac Chyna and "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks may have something in the works together.

Chyna shared a picture of the two posing with their arms around one another on Snapchat on Wednesday night, both showing off their tattoos. Chyna donned a skintight lace-up orange dress, while Meeks kept it casual in a camouflage-print shirt and ripped jeans.

In earlier Snapchat posts, Chyna appears to be at a photo shoot, leading some to speculate the two are possibly starring in a campaign together.

Meeks, who became a model after his attractive mugshot went viral in 2014, has made headlines this summer due to his relationship with Topshop heiress Chloe Green. Meeks was photographed kissing Green on a luxury yacht just off the coast of Turkey in July, though he was still married to his wife, Melissa, at the time. Shortly after the pictures surfaced, Meeks filed for separation from Melissa, after eight years of marriage.

Since then, Meeks and Green haven't been shy about packing on the PDA.

