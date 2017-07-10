Blac Chyna Is ‘Devastated’ Over Rob Kardashian’s Alleged ‘Revenge Porn’: ‘I Felt Betrayed’

Blac Chyna is breaking her silence following a social media feud with her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, that quickly escalated to him sharing NSFW images of her.

Chyna -- dressed in an all-black suit and turtleneck blouse -- joined her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, for an interview with ABC News' Lindsey Davis that aired in part on Monday's Good Morning America, and recalled her initial reaction to learning that Kardashian -- the father of her 8-month-old daughter, Dream -- had posted to social media naked photos of her along with graphic messages, accusing her of cheating on him. His Instagram account was disabled soon thereafter.

"I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?'" the 29-year-old model-turned-reality star told Davis. "And I'm like 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted."



ONLY ON @GMA: @BLACCHYNA speaks out - what she's saying this morning about "revenge on the internet," her message for women and more... pic.twitter.com/mPCGN63kSy — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 10, 2017

"I just felt betrayed," Chyna -- who claims to have broken up Kardashian in December -- added. "He doesn't respect me. If you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."

The Rob and Chyna star said that the Kardashian family have not reached out to her since the social media rant. As for her ex's claim that she used him and his family's name to gain fame, Chyna responded, "I was Blac Chyna before the Kardashians."

The mother of two -- who also has a 4-year-old son, King, with Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga -- also admitted to sending Kardashian a video of herself with another man after she said he continuously provoked her. She further claimed that she never liked any of Kardashian's angry posts about her, noting that she has blocked him on Instagram.



As for the critics who say that some of her own social media posts are nearly NSFW, Chyna responded, "It's my body."



Chyna also alleged via Snapchat that Kardashian was once physically abusive towards her, but she does not plan to alter the joint custody agreement of their daughter. Kardashian has not been charged with any crime at this time.



Over the weekend, Chyna shared on Snapchat that she was spending time with Dream, not long after Kardashian had posted videos of himself with their daughter.

On Friday, Bloom declared on Twitter that Kardashian had been notified that she and Chyna would be in court on Monday seeking a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

"What Rob Kardashian did to Blac Chyna could be 'revenge porn' and illegal. Women, stand up for our rights!" Bloom said in an earlier tweet. "Revenge porn is a crime, a civil wrong, a form of domestic partner violence and a violation of social media's terms of use. And truly sick. Note to Rob Kardashian: revenge porn is a crime."

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that Kardashian has hired Robert Shapiro -- the lawyer who worked with his late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr., on O.J. Simpson's murder trial -- as his attorney. ET has reached out to the 30-year-old reality star's rep for comment.



Chyna's full interview will air on Monday's Nightline.



Here is a timeline of the former couple's tumultuous relationship:



