Blac Chyna’s Attorney Calls Restraining Orders Against Rob Kardashian a ‘Complete and Total Victory’

Blac Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, was pleased to announce that a judge granted a request for temporary restraining orders against Rob Kardashian, the 29-year-old model's ex-fiance and the father of her child, after he shared private images of her on social media last week.

Dressed in an all-white suit, Chyna joined Bloom -- along with her other lawyers, Vernon Ellicott and Walter Mosley -- outside the the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, and briefly addressed the press. "First and foremost, I want to thank the judge for granting a restraining order to protect me," she said, adding that she plans to go back to "co-parenting Dream," the 8-month-old daughter she shares with Kardashian.

While Kardashian was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chyna, he will still share custody of Dream. "The court is not in the business of separating biological parents from their children," the judge said, explaining that Chyna and Kardashian would continue to share custody of their daughter and exchange her through caregivers.

During the short press conference, Bloom did most of the talking and was eager to share the judge's decision to grant a "set of very strong and enforceable restraining orders" against the 30-year-old reality star. She further noted that the restraining orders forbid Kardashian from "coming near" his ex-fiancee, and he is also not to "post anything about her online of personal nature." The judge ordered that Kardashian is not to post any photos of Chyna, Dream or Chyna's 4-year-old son, King, with whom she shares with Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend.

"Revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse," Bloom said, calling it a "civil wrong."

Chyna's day in court comes just hours after her interview with ABC News' Lindsey Davis aired in part on Good Morning America. It was here that she broke her silence about Kardashian posting naked photos of her along with graphic messages, accusing her of cheating on him. His Instagram account was disabled soon thereafter.

"I was devastated, of course. I'm like, 'How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?'" she told Davis. "And I'm like 'Wow, OK.' This is a person that I trusted."

Meanwhile, Kardashian has also lawyered up and is being represented by Robert Shapiro, as well as Samantha Klein from high-powered attorney Laura Wasser's office. "We apologize and have offered our regrets for what has taken place in the last few days," Shapiro said on his client's behalf while speaking with the press outside the courtroom on Monday. "[Kardashian and Chyna are] working this out among themselves as good parents."



Shapiro added that Kardashian has agreed to the issuance of a temporary restraining order, which will remain in effect until Aug. 8, when another hearing is scheduled to take place.

As of now, Kardashian has not been charged with any crime. ET has reached out to his reps.

Here is a timeline of the former couple's tumultuous relationship:

