In Bizarre Series of Tweets, Don Cheadle Claims Donald Trump Used Racist Slur with Friend’s Father

In a bizarre Twitter rant on Sunday, actor Don Cheadle, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, claimed that the Commander-in-Chief had used a racial slur before entering the White House.

The Ocean’s Eleven and Crash star was engulfed in the depths of a debate about Russia’s alleged ties with the Trump campaign when a user accused him of “Trump-hating way before treason.”

Cheadle replied, “Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever ‘f—ed a n—‘… Did it for me…” referring to the golf contest held at Trump’s luxury resort in Doral, Miami.

Several fans pushed back, asking for proof of the incident.

“Her father wasn’t wearing a wire,” the actor responded. “But look up the 2M or so articles about Drumpf and racism if you need a primer. Start with his own book.” (Drumpf refers to John Oliver’s moniker for Trump that he popularized during the election.)

Another challenged Cheadle why he hadn’t brought up the accusation during the campaign. However, the actor said he didn’t feel it would have made a difference.

“Many already know this to be in his nature. It’s not hidden,” he wrote. “And those who can’t see it, might never. The story would have changed little.”

Although Cheadle did not specify when the incident happened and said he did not know his father’s friend, he persisted that the story was true.

“Have you never been in a situation where language like this was used to describe a person of color, woman, gay person, Jewish person, LBGTQ person, Muslim, and just ‘kept it to yourself?’ ” he wrote in a series of tweets. “We’ve ALL probably done something like this and then repeated it later to someone we know/love/trust, and sometimes with regret and shame that we didn’t speak up at the time.”

He continued, “Same thing here. A father repeating it to his daughter with both disbelief of hearin the words and regret that he stayed quiet and minded his own business. Like that.”

Cheadle also joked about his claim, saying that “Jim No Last Name,” a person Trump referred to when claiming Paris “wasn’t Paris anymore” during a recent speech was his source. He also tweeted that he was on ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic, although it wasn’t clear if he was being serious.

The White House and Cheadle’s representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Trump has yet to respond to Cheadle’s claim but he has said in the past that he is “the least racist person you’ve ever met.”

Cheadle has not been shy in expressing his feelings about Trump. In August, he called Trump a “POS” (piece of s—) in response to a tweet from the Republican nominee suggesting African Americans would vote for him after the shooting of basketball star Dwayne Wade’s cousin in Chicago.