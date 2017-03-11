Billy Ray Cyrus Tells Fans 'Don't Jump the Gun' After Miley Marriage Speculation

Woah there! Miley Cyrus did not get married!

The pop star's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, took to Instagram on Saturday to shoot down speculation that his daughter had gotten married, telling fans not to "jump the gun."

"Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing," he wrote alongside a snapshot of Miley wearing a white top. "Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy."

Rumors first sparked that Miley had gotten married to her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, after Billy Ray posed the same image to his Instagram on Thursday, boasting about how happy he was for his daughter.

"I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus," he wrote alongside the pic, which many assumed to be a snap of Miley in her wedding dress.

While fans were quick to offer their congratulations, Miley's rep slammed the rumors, telling Us Weekly that the two hadn't secretly tied the knot. "[It was] just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress," the rep said.

