Billie Lourd Vacations with Taylor Lautner After Heartbreaking Family Deaths

It’s been a tough few weeks for actress Billie Lourd — and Taylor Lautner has been right by her side.

The 24-year-old Scream Queens costars are currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a source tells PEOPLE. Lautner shared a sunny snap to Instagram on Friday of the two lounging poolside with Lourd flashing peace signs to the camera.

Lautner has been with Lourd every step of the way during this difficult time, and even joined her at the hospital while her mother, Fisher, was treated after suffering cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London on Dec. 23. Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27. Debbie Reynolds, Lourd’s grandmother and Fisher’s mother, died the following day at age 84 from an intracerebral hemorrhage.

On Dec. 27, the actor shared his well-wishes for Lourd on Instagram. “This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you.”

A source previously told PEOPLE Lautner was “a great guy and has really been there for Billie.”

Fisher and Reynolds were laid to rest in a joint funeral ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. Reynolds was buried with some of Fisher’s ashes, which were in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

Lourd has largely kept away from social media, other than to thank everyone for their well-wishes and prayers. On Wednesday she shared a touching throwback photograph of herself and her mother —both smiling at the camera and leaning toward each other.

“‘If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable,’ ” she wrote, quoting her mother.

She continued with her own words, writing, “Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”