Billie Lourd Celebrates Birthday With Rainbows and Water Slides -- See the Fun Photos

Billie Lourd had a colorful pool party ahead of turning 25 on Monday.

The Scream Queens star and her guests -- which included Emma Roberts -- celebrated her birthday with a rainbow-themed party that included a water slide and a photo booth that didn't go unused.



Teen Wolf's Colton Haynes was among Lourd's friends at the bash and posted a fun pic to Instagram from the soiree, along with a sweet message. "Too much fun celebrating @praisethelourd 's b-day," he wrote. "Rainbows, water slides and food trucks...the best :) Happy b-day boo!!!"

Lourd also shared some fun photos from the party, as well as a throwback image of herself at Disneyland with her mom, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, who both died at the end of December. "My mom and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she may have loved it even more than I did," she wrote. "Thank you so much to @disney for making my mom the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend."

Over the weekend, Fisher and her Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, were honored with the Disney Legends Award at the D23 Expo. ET caught up with Hamill at the event, and he talked about Lourd and how much she reminds him of Fisher. "I see so much of Carrie in her that it's just satisfying in a way," he said. "I think, for everyone involved in the movie and the public as well, to see the legacy passed down from a generation."

