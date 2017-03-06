Bill Paxton’s Death Certificate Reveals Valve Replacement Surgery Triggered Stroke

Bill Paxton‘s death was triggered by an aneurysm that required surgery which resulted in a fatal stroke.

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Paxton had just undergone valve replacement surgery to correct the aortic aneurysm problem when complications arose later and he suffered a stroke.

Related: Bill Paxton’s Role in ‘Training Day’ Won’t Be Recast

According to the death certificate, Bill had the surgery on Feb. 14 and died on the 25.

TMZ broke the story that the 61-year-old actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.