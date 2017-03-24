Bill Murray Is Once Again the Star of March Madness As His Son’s Team Pulls Off Shocking Upset

Bill Murray is elated pic.twitter.com/GK5O0BOSKF

- Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2017

Bill Murray is having one helluva sports year.

The actor was seen proudly cheering and celebrating 11-seed Xavier University’s victory over 2-seed University of Arizona during Thursday’s NCAA tournament matchup at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

And Murray, whose son is an assistant coach for Xavier’s basketball team, had the best time at the game.

He made “X” gestures by crossing his arms to show his support for the Musketeers, and even rubbed the head of Sister Rose Ann Fleming, the 77-year-old nun who makes sure all of Xavier’s student-athletes live up to the University’s academic standards.

Murray, 66, has attended every tournament game Xavier has had so far, and many believe the team’s winning streak has much to do with his presence.

NBA player Dwyane Wade tweeted: “The power of Bill Murray This is his year in sports.. As a fan of course.” Entourage alum Jerry Ferrara also wrote: “Gritty Xavier win! Great game the whole way. Tons of credit to Bill Murray.”

The power of Bill Murray... This is his year in sports..... As a fan ofcourse

- DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 24, 2017

Gritty Xavier win! Great game the whole way. Tons of credit to Bill Murray.

- Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) March 24, 2017

The proud dad was once again the star of various social media reactions.

More Bill Murray, this one celebrating X's victory pic.twitter.com/hUi9ocgMlO

- John Marshall (@jmarshallap) March 24, 2017

What a year for Bill Murray.

- 11-seed Xavier defeats 2-seed Arizona to go to Elite 8.

- Cubs win the World Series pic.twitter.com/rOTzpxSQzQ

- SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2017

Bill Murray's MLB team wins the World Series.

Bill Murray's NCAA team makes Elite Eight.

guys the Tune Squad is going to win the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/URdGpC6Qzi

- Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) March 24, 2017

Everything Bill Murray roots for turns to gold! #Xavier pic.twitter.com/QuvU0lrUKK

- Frank Ojeda (@UclaDodgerFrank) March 24, 2017

In fact, many are rooting for whatever sports team Murray will be cheering for next (maybe the Tune Squad?).

I'm never picking against a Bill Murray team again.

- Luke Lapinski (@LukeLapinski) March 24, 2017

At this point, I'm just going to root for whatever team Bill Murray roots for.

- Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) March 24, 2017

Bill Murray's having a year, man. Whoever his favorite hockey team is just became the Stanley Cup favorite

- Andrew Green (@andruwgreen) March 24, 2017

While his favorite collegiate basketball is having a shining moment, Murray had a wonderful sports dream come true when his favorite baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, won the 2016 Major League Baseball World Series in November, winning their first World Series in 108 years.

The superfan was at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio when the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in game 7. Murray even got in on the fun and sprayed a bottle of champagne with reporters and players.

Xavier becomes the seventh 11 seed school to make the Elite 8, and will face off against #1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday for a chance to the Final Four.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com