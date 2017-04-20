Bill Murray Is Making Classical Music and Taking His Act on Tour

Whether he’s singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the World Series or supporting Xavier’s basketball team during their March Madness run, Bill Murray always aims to please.

The versatile actor is now embarking on a classical music career and taking his act on the road! Murray will perform readings and songs with classically trained musicians.

According to the New York Times, Murray is currently in the studio working on “New Worlds,” a program described as “songs and literary readings paired with chamber music led by the cellist Jan Vogler.” The renowned cellist will accompany Murray, along with violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, as he sings Gershwin songs and performs readings of Walt Whitman and Ernest Hemingway.

New Worlds will premiere at Festival Napa Valley in California in July, with a North American tour to follow. The group also plans on performing at Carnegie Hall in October, and an accompanying recording of the show is planned for release in August.

Murray has previously demonstrated his vocal talents, performing in films Lost in Translation and St. Vincent, and as the character Nick the Lounge Singer during his early career on Saturday Night Live.

